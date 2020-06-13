DECHERT, KAREN (nee LINNE) Passed into rest on May 30, 2020, at her home in Surrey, B.C., with her children and her beloved dog, Opal, at her side. She is survived by her children, Robert (Therese), Vicki and Christine; and her stepchildren John (Buzz) (Lori) and Elizabeth; as well as many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John in 1989, and son Francis in 2012. There will be a memorial service at a future date. Condolence wishes will be gratefully viewed by the family at kdechertz@aol.com or at https://www.facebook.com/karen.dechert.50 In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to B.C. Guide Dogs.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.