MARSHALL, KAREN EDITH (nee CASWELL) January 3, 1942 - November 29, 2019 Karen passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home in Mississauga surrounded by her loved ones on November 29, 2019. Karen, dearly beloved wife of Glenn for 57 years. Proud and loving mother of Lisa (Neville), Leslie (Dean) and Leanne (Donald). Proud Nana to Brittany (Max), Kyle, Mackenzie, Spencer (Stacey), Trevor, Jordan, Jennifer and Rachel. Loving Nana-Great to Mason, Linden and Grace. At Karen's request there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, please consider a contribution in Karen's memory to The Diabetes Association, The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Lung Association. "This life for me has truly passed, I have loved you all to the very last. Weep not for me but courage take, and love each other for my sake." My only regret is that I didn't marry Glenn at age sixteen!

