REID, KAREN ISOBEL Daughter of William Kerr Reid and Jeanetta (Netta) Reid, born in Scotland, May 1, 1953, passed suddenly surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Campbellford, Ontario at the age of 66. Karen enjoyed a long career managing the News Department at City TV, until retiring to Campbellford, with her husband of 41 years in 2010. Karen, you were a truly amazing person whose love, incredible knowledge, generosity, kindness, beauty and humour impacted everyone you met. We were honoured and blessed to be loved by you, there is nothing in our lives you didn't influence. We will never be the same. May your iridescence radiate through the heavens. She is survived and sadly missed by husband Wesley John Szudy and beloved Rhew, Brother Bill Reid (Dorlene Lin and son Nigel Reid); sisters, Tracey Reid-Bowes (Rodney Bowes), Jana Reid (Gehard Marzinski and children, Kerr and Alexandra); brother David Reid (Wynne Agnew); mother-in-law Stella Szudy; sisters-in-law, Maria Friend (son, Devon) and Halina Bregman (Sidney); brother-in-law Richard Szudy (Olga) and children; Natalie Szudy (Daniel Bechard) and Michael Szudy (Ashley); cousins, Linda Mallany and family, Kim Sebacher and family, Steven Tambosso, Perry Tambosso, Colin Alexander (Lisa Marino), Leah Atkinson, Greer Atkinson and family, and Edward Atkinson and family. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in her gardens in Campbellford, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Karen's favorite organization, The Pet Trust Fund at Guelph University Animal, call 519-824-4120. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, Norwood at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020