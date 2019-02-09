Obituary Guest Book View Sign



FORD, KAREN JOAN April 10, 1952 – February 2, 2019 Our darling sister Karen passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, peacefully and as she lived her life, with charm, grace and courage. She was a warrior, advocate, fundraiser, teacher, mentor, amazing mother, loving partner, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and world traveller. A career teacher, Karen worked for more than 30 years in the Durham and Toronto District School Boards. Her greatest joy came from time spent with our large raucous family, her army of friends and particularly with her loving partner Henry and her son Judd, his partner Monica and her beautiful new grandchild, Emilia. Predeceased by our parents, Frank and Geraldine Ford and sister Theresa, she is survived by her partner Henry Cheung, son Judd Ford-Prettie, his partner Monica Desamero and granddaughter Emilia; siblings Frances (Mark Millen), Paula O'Brien (Kevin), Mark (Kathy Thomas), Michele Tessier (Marshall) and Michael (Hilary Marsden) and nephews Ryan McFarland, Leo Millen, nieces Samantha and Charlotte Ford. Our family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Maureen Trudeau, and Lisa Verity, NP for, not only their amazing care of Karen but for their friendship. Cremation and a private family gathering have taken place. A celebration of Karen's life will be held on February 23, 2019. For more information, please contact: ktfordcelebrationoflife @gmail.com Donations in Karen's memory can be made to Variety, The Children's Charity of Ontario, 3701 Danforth Ave., Toronto M1N 2G2. varietyontario.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019

