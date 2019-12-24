Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN LOUISE AUSTERBERRY. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

AUSTERBERRY, KAREN LOUISE (nee BAETE) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karen on Saturday, December 21, 2019, when she lost her short battle with cancer. Karen will be immensely missed by her children, Andrea and Adam of Toronto, Ontario. Deeply saddened by Karen's passing are her parents, Joseph and Margurite Baete (nee Marginet); her eldest sister, Velma Scott and husband Ken, of Brandon, Manitoba; her sister, Sr. Elaine Baete of Montreal, Quebec; and her brother Darren Baete of Calgary, Alberta and all her nieces and nephews and many caring aunts and uncles. Karen worked all her life in the insurance industry where she was a dedicated staff broker who had many colleagues and clients who respected her impeccable advice. She had many volunteer positions, most notably and long-standing is with the Catholic Women's League (CWL). Karen's starring role in her life was being a mother. Andrea and Adam were the joy and gift from God that she loved and adored. Karen loved her parents and visited back home every chance she could. She had many friends, who became her extended family, who she will be sorrowfully missed by. Visitation will be held at Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Thursday, December 26th between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church (21 Leith Hill Road, North York) on Friday, December 27th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Catholic Family Services of Toronto (



