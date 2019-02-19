KEARNEY, KAREN M. Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the age of 72. She will be sadly missed by her life-partner Ray Hould, sister Frances Woodley (David) and brother Daniel Kearney. Karen was a published author, whose writings shared wisdoms and endearments from her early years. At Karen's request, a private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Karen's memorial.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2019