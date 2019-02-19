KAREN M. KEARNEY

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN M. KEARNEY.

KEARNEY, KAREN M. Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the age of 72. She will be sadly missed by her life-partner Ray Hould, sister Frances Woodley (David) and brother Daniel Kearney. Karen was a published author, whose writings shared wisdoms and endearments from her early years. At Karen's request, a private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Karen's memorial.
Funeral Home
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.