MORRIS, KAREN Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019. Happily re-united with her husband Dave who left us in 2013. Beloved mother of Laurie (Christopher), Lisa, and David (Stephanie). Doting grandma of Cole and Carson. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Pat and Carol Porter. She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. The family will receive friends at the CATHOLIC CREMATION SERVICES, 6933 Tomken Road (Tomken Road and Derry Road) from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Memorial Service to follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. The final rite of committal will take place at Assumption Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Terry Fox Foundation in her memory. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 15, 2019