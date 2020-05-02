KAREN NORMA KENNEDY
KENNEDY, KAREN NORMA July 2, 1964 - April 24, 2020 We lost our precious jewel. Amidst the Covid-10 Pandemic. Karen Kennedy (nee Street), our family's guardian angel, was a beautiful soul taken too early by cancer, about to embrace her retirement years. A kind, positive, caring, grateful, determined, fun, tall, strong, blonde, happy woman evolving with the ebbs and flows of life. Beloved wife of Joe. Loving mother of Robert and Paul, her greatest joys. Predeceased by her parents Norman and Mildred Street of Willowdale. She will be sorely missed by her dear family and many dear friends. A graduate of Ryerson with a Bachelor of Business Management, Karen had a wonderful career winding along different paths. Attention to detail was her great strength. Happiness for Karen was her family, friends, home, garden, the Community of Weston, her faith, lifelong learning, yoga, EDEN Energy Medicine, knitting, hosting many a party, time at the family cottage; Christmas with the family skiing at Sun Peaks, vacations, golf and cycling. Private Interment at Riverside Cemetery, with a Celebration of life at a later date to be announced. Donations in Karen's memory can be made to: Frontlines Youth Centre, Weston, St. James United Church, or K-Wing, Sunnybrook Hospital. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
