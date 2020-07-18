LIGHTSTONE, KAREN P. February 9, 1958 – June 24, 2020 A bright light in the world went out when Karen P. Lightstone lost her battle with cancer on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Karen was predeceased by her parents (Robert Lightstone and Jocelyn Defoe nee: Chenoweth). She leaves behind her life partner Steve De Lorenzi and his son Erik; sisters, Jill (Dan) and Cheryl (Reg); niece Kristy and nephew Ryan (Lenore and son Johnny). An easy and hearty laugh, striking green eyes, copper-colour hair and translucent skin made her impossible to forget, but she is better defined by her intellect, kindness, work ethic, quick wit and independent and adventurous spirit. After waiting until her mid 40s to learn how to drive, she got her motorcycle license too, just for the fun of it. She was a talented artist and a published cartoonist with a political edge. Karen was an avid gardener who planned, built and loved her backyard oasis. She loved nature, the arts, animated movies and leisure time spent in museums sketching. She loved Greek mythology and had a secret desire to be an archaeologist, but travel was her true love. She was taken too soon to realize all of her planned escapades off the beaten path, but she savored the many adventures she did have and said that each moment spent away from everyday life fed her soul. In business, she had a long and accomplished career in senior management. She worked hard. She saw the big corporate picture and was blessed with a bright mind that was equal parts creativity and process – a rare gift. She was a leader and a friend in the workforce and was good at everything she put her hand to. In her personal life, she was a devoted partner and dearly loved time spent with her family and friends. Where she met a stranger, she left a friend. Her positive take on life was infectious and she gave huge, warm hugs at every greeting. She will forever be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to pay tribute to Karen, she requested donations go to: Nature Conservancy Canada.



