GALLER, KAREN ROSE At North York General Hospital in Toronto, after a 9-year battle with cancer. Karen is survived by her husband John Tough and children Adam, Dana and Sammy Galler-Tough, father Mark Galler of Montreal and brother Danny Galler (Cindy) of Thornhill. Karen was predeceased by her mother Anne Marie Galler. Karen was a successful, skilled and admired individual and family therapist in Toronto. She was born in Westmount, Quebec and grew up in Montreal. She attended the Jewish People's School, Bialik High School and Marianopolis CEGEP. She was an honours graduate of Concordia University and the University of Toronto School of Social Work. Karen worked in various local hospitals before entering private practice in the late 1990's. She loved to ski, swim, knit, cook, read, eat and drink, exercise and garden. She was devoted to her family and her close friends. Karen travelled frequently to Europe, the US and across Canada both in winter and in summer. Karen was a longtime supporter of various charities including the United Way, United Jewish Appeal, the and the National LeioMyoSarcoma Foundation. Karen leaves behind many grieving friends and relatives. She is survived by her nieces Hanna Galler, Kate Hearn (McGill) and Stephanie McGill; nephews Joshua Galler, Geoffrey McGill, GianLuca Gatto and Cristiano Gatto; her sisters-in-law Cindy Galler, Melinda McGill and Laurie Gatto; her brother-in-law Gerry Gatto; her aunt Eva Philipp; cousins Michael Galler (Kyoko Galler) of Santa Barbara, Ronnie Philipp (Mirah Kirshner) and Diane Philipp (Rob Muller). Karen was predeceased by her uncles Henry Galler and Rudy Philipp; her aunt Shoshanna Galler; and her cousin Jayne Berman. During the late stages of her illness, Karen was supported by her longtime friend Louise Slater and her cousin Diane Philipp, among many others. She will be especially missed by her Pilates group, her YMCA friends and her Boot Camp running mates. Karen benefitted enormously from excellent medical care over her long battle with cancer. We are forever indebted to our family physician Dr. Risa Freeman, our oncologist Dr. Albi Razak (Mt. Sinai) and our palliative specialist Dr. Karen Weisz (NYGH). Services were held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment Habonim Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Visits will be held from Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 29 Edinburgh Drive, Toronto. Donations may be made to the National LeioMyoSarcoma Foundation

