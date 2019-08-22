Guest Book View Sign Obituary

SPRATT, KAREN (nee BALLARD) October 30, 1964-August 16, 2019 It is with heavy, heavy hearts that we announce the sudden loss of Karen (Ballard) Spratt. Karen was the youngest daughter of Marlene and Ralph Ballard, wife of Dan Spratt, mother of Keegan and Briana Spratt, sister to Brenda (Norm) Caruana, Heather (Tom) Connell, Lori (Terry) Sarginson, aunt to Hailey Connell (Kyle), Amy Caruana (Chance), Alannah Connell (Shane), Jenna Sarginson, and adored friend to all! Karen was a gifted and passionate soul. Always known for her warm and catching smile. A beautiful writer, and deep conversationalist, Karen could convey every emotion with her words. Her witty, quirky sense of humour would bring you to laughter and tears. A rebel at heart and a free spirit, Karen had many strokes of creative brilliance, but most of all Karen held a profound passion and love for animals, in particular her 7 purr-fect house cats (Jackie-Ham, Licorice, Morton, Puss, Jade, Dip, Son-Young). Karen always said live your life while you still have your health; so remember life is short and precious, cherish every moment! Rest in peace Karen and keep living your sweet little dream in heaven, you will be in our hearts forever "beautiful angel". Thank you, Karen and Godspeed. Service to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Service to commence at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Church, 1050 Hoards Rd., Stirling/Rawdon, Ontario.

SPRATT, KAREN (nee BALLARD) October 30, 1964-August 16, 2019 It is with heavy, heavy hearts that we announce the sudden loss of Karen (Ballard) Spratt. Karen was the youngest daughter of Marlene and Ralph Ballard, wife of Dan Spratt, mother of Keegan and Briana Spratt, sister to Brenda (Norm) Caruana, Heather (Tom) Connell, Lori (Terry) Sarginson, aunt to Hailey Connell (Kyle), Amy Caruana (Chance), Alannah Connell (Shane), Jenna Sarginson, and adored friend to all! Karen was a gifted and passionate soul. Always known for her warm and catching smile. A beautiful writer, and deep conversationalist, Karen could convey every emotion with her words. Her witty, quirky sense of humour would bring you to laughter and tears. A rebel at heart and a free spirit, Karen had many strokes of creative brilliance, but most of all Karen held a profound passion and love for animals, in particular her 7 purr-fect house cats (Jackie-Ham, Licorice, Morton, Puss, Jade, Dip, Son-Young). Karen always said live your life while you still have your health; so remember life is short and precious, cherish every moment! Rest in peace Karen and keep living your sweet little dream in heaven, you will be in our hearts forever "beautiful angel". Thank you, Karen and Godspeed. Service to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Service to commence at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Church, 1050 Hoards Rd., Stirling/Rawdon, Ontario. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close