DAVIS, KARL DESMOND Retired (35 years) Staff Inspector and Former Head of the Mounted and Canine Units of the Toronto Police Service. Husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the Ajax/ Pickering Hospital, blessed by God on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in his 78th year. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road (Pickering Village), Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 6:00 p.m. If one so desires, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca