FROEHR, KARL GUNTHER February 20, 1930 - December 11, 2019 Husband. Father. Friend. Entrepreneur. Good sport. Traveller. Bon Vivant. Karl was all of these. And more. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, he first worked in Munich, where he discovered an interest in and talent for textiles, that would take him to Montreal and Toronto, Canada. He rose rapidly through the ranks at Simpsons, ending up as Overseas Buyer for the Fabric Department; a department that soon became recognized as the finest of its kind in North America. In 1976 Karl left Simpsons and started his own textile agency, KB International, which specialized in the finest European fabrics. His daughter, Anne joined him shortly afterwards and worked with him for over 30 years; his daughter Renee also joined the company and worked with him for over 8 years. Along the way he found time to enjoy weekly games of tennis with his friends Tom Welsh, Jack and Paul Lane. His daughters shared his passion for soccer, and all of them were involved in the original Toronto Blizzard, Toronto's soccer team before the champion Toronto FC. Karl also found time to play tennis, golf, field hockey and enjoy hiking and cross-country skiing, often in the Alps, with his second wife, Jennifer. He even learned to swim at the age of 82, after a catastrophic stroke left him semi-paralyzed, aphasic and confined to a wheelchair. Karl was always grateful for the kindness and wonderful care he received from the staff at Lakeside Long-Term Care. During this time he also spent many happy hours at the Aphasia Institute, where he made several friends and enjoyed the stimulating activities and outings. He will be mourned deeply by his wife Jennifer, daughters Anne and Renee, sons-in-law Rick and Hughie, granddaughters Megan and Rebecca, Anne and Renee's mother Yolande, dear friends, and all who knew him who always enjoyed his wicked sense of humour and indomitable spirit. R.I.P. A Celebration of Life is being planned for some time in February 2020. Further details to follow. Donations may be made in Karl's memory to the Aphasia Institute: www.aphasia.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

