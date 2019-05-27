HEINZ, KARL Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Survived by his wife Marija and her son Vince and his family. Survived by his former wife Alwine and their children Benita, Karl, Irene and their families. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), Agincourt, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Ogden Chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family.

