PRUESSE, KARL HEINZ Owner of Shear Happenings Toronto where he was a Barber Passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's at Extendicare Oshawa on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Karl, predeceased by his wife Patricia. Dear brother to Hans (the late Sharon) and uncle to Brent (Laura), Eric and Jeff (Sarah). Great-uncle to Shelby, Corey, Courtney, Nolan, Justin and Sophie. Family and friends may call at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (north of Hwy. #2), 905-443-3376, for a celebration of Karl's life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3 – 6 p.m. Interment of Karl's cremated remains to take place at Park Lawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019