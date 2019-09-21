Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KARL LUDWIG SCHIEFER. View Sign Obituary

SCHIEFER, KARL LUDWIG It is with great sadness that the family of Karl Schiefer announce his passing after a hard-fought battle with cancer on September 17, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his wife Beverley, children Erik (Amanda) and Kimberley (Greg), and grandchildren Victoria, Morgan, Lucy and Jane. Karl was born in Toronto, on January 27, 1944, to Ludwig and Henrietta Schiefer. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim. Dear Uncle to Jamie (Alexa), Brother-in-Law to Annie (Jim) and Sharon (Brian) Antaya. Karl was a scientist, with degrees from the University of Guelph (BSc) and University of Waterloo (MSc, PhD). He was an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo. Karl spearheaded numerous research projects, primarily in the field of Aquatic Biology. Beyond being a scientist Karl was a successful businessman. He was the Director of numerous corporations in Canada and the US, and served as longtime President of Beak International, recognized as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Private Companies (1994). Karl cared deeply about wildlife and the environment, especially around the family home in Caledon, Georgian Bay, and the Great Lakes Region. Karl savored life and loved outdoor activities such as seeking solitude canoeing in Algonquin Park or hiking the Bruce Trail with his Golden. He enjoyed a rich life and was deeply loved by his family and friends. Karl and Beverley traveled extensively and shared strong life values. If desired, donations to the Bruce Trail Conservancy, Georgian Bay Land Trust or Greenpeace Canada would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.

