MEKIS, KARL In memory of our father, Kar?i, aged 90, who passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, surrounded by his children, Marjan and Majda. A private family service and burial were held. In his honour, raise a glass, think of him and of his beloved homeland, Slovenia, which he held so near and dear to his heart. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com