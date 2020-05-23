KARL MEKIS
MEKIS, KARL In memory of our father, Kar?i, aged 90, who passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, surrounded by his children, Marjan and Majda. A private family service and burial were held. In his honour, raise a glass, think of him and of his beloved homeland, Slovenia, which he held so near and dear to his heart. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
