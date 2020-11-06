1/1
KARL SVATOS
SVATOS, KARL June 29, 1946 - October 23, 2020 Lover of books, cycling, gliding, nature and life. Devoted Sales Engineer with Anritsu Electronics. Predeceased by his parents Vitta Tejeira de Svatos and Hans Svatos. Loving brother of Hans Svatos. Beloved Father of Hilary (Peter) and Proud Grandfather of Nora, Franklin and Astrid. Only those who see the invisible can do the impossible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
