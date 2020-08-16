1/1
KARL THIER
THIER, KARL Passed away peacefully, at Georgetown Hospital on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Johanna for 56 years. Loving father of Michael Thier (Catherine). Proud grandfather of Maxwell, Natasha and Alexander. Karl will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. In keeping with Karl's wishes, cremation and a private family gathering have taken place. A Celebration of Karl's Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
August 15, 2020
A wonderful father and grandfather. Karl will be missed and remembered with much love and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael his mom, Cathy and the family. Love Mark, Trish, Lindsay, Bryan and Nicholas
Trish Weiler
Family
