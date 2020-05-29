MacDIARMID, Karl Vernon Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in his 89th year. Dearly beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth for 64 years. Beloved father of Keith (Louise), Sharon Bellissimo (Dominic), Carolyn Cassidy (Mark), Susan Russell (Brian). Loving grandfather to Paul, Robert, Lisa, Michelle, Wendy, Nicole and Mathew. Dear brother of Douglas and Vera, predeceased by his brother Edward and sister Eileen. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private funeral arrangements. Live funeral webcast will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 29, 2020.