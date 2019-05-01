WOLTER, Karl Passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on April 28, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margarete. Adored by his cherished partner Elfie. Loving father of Karin and Manfred (Debbie). Proud Opa of Nicole, Michael, Erika, and Great-Opa to Keira and Brooklyn. Cherished friend of many. Karl lived for family, travel and the outdoors. His family will miss his kind words, advice and presence knowing no other will replace the void left by his loss. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Springcreek Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019