PHILIPS, KARLENE M. Our beloved Karlene M. Philips, age 90, died peacefully on January 20, 2020. Karlene is survived by her three children, David, Paula and Sandra. She leaves behind her two loving sisters, Elaine and Jean and many family and friends. There will be a service to celebrate the life of Karlene on February 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Jude's Anglican Church in Oakville, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Karlene's name.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020