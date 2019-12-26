JONES, KARRON (nee CARLSON) It is with extreme sadness and sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Karron Jones (nee Carlson) at her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 76. Karron was predeceased by her husband Vic, in 2018 and by her husband David, in 1985. She is survived by her son Jason and her daughters, Samantha, Vicki-Lee, Suzanne (Kevin) and Donna (Warren). Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Rachel, Vanessa, Jennifer, Derek (Jessie), Meagan, Matthew, Makayla and her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her brother David (Laurie) and her nieces, Alexandra (Dennis) and Dana. Her family would like to thank the friends and neighbours that have provided care and companionship to Karron over the last 18 months. The family invites you to a celebration of life that will be held at WEAVER - Life Centre, 29 Bay St., Trenton, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., with a time of family sharing at 1:15 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Quinte Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 26, 2019