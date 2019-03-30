FORD, KARYN LORETTA (nee IDIENS) Passed peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on March 26, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of the late Alan (2007) for 47 years. Beloved mother of Lesley and Dale (Christina). Proud grandmother of Grayden, Ava, Peter and Christian. Dear sister of David (Dulcie). In keeping with Karyn's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karyn's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared via www.steckleygooderham.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KARYN LORETTA FORD.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019