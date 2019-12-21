ZAROSA, Kataryna It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the peaceful passing of our dearly beloved mother and grandmother in her 91st year. Our hearts are filled with treasured memories of kindness, warmth, generosity and unconditional love. Beloved wife of the late Peter (1988); cherished mother of Olya and Anne (late Bob); devoted and much loved Babunia to her adored grandsons Andrew and Peter, Steven (Natalie), John (Katie), Jeffrey and Adrian; aunt to George and Larissa; godmother to Roman. Predeceased by her parents Anastasia and Ivan Novak, son John, brothers John, Oleh and sister Anna. Heaven has a loving angel to watch over us. Forever remembered and in our hearts. Vichnaya Pamyat. Visitation on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5-9 p.m., Panachyda 7:30 p.m. at Turner & Porter, 2357 Bloor Street West. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 Larose Avenue. Interment to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019