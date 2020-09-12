1/1
KATE HAMILTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMILTON, KATE Suddenly after a very brief illness, Kaye Hamilton passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was a fan of everything Irish and loved her yearly trips to Ireland and Scotland to visit her two sisters, Tess Hughes and Una O'Connell, and her many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She will be sadly missed by her overseas family; her God-daughter, Kim Joice of Cobourg; her former husband, Don F. Hamilton (Anna) of Toronto; and her two step-children, Nigel and Caroline O'Reilly of Dublin. Kate was a supporter of St. Michael's Hospital, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Kate are asked to donate to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation in her name. At Kaye's request, there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fallis & Shields Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved