KATE HAMILTON

HAMILTON, KATE Suddenly after a very brief illness, Kaye Hamilton passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was a fan of everything Irish and loved her yearly trips to Ireland and Scotland to visit her two sisters, Tess Hughes and Una O'Connell, and her many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She will be sadly missed by her overseas family; her God-daughter, Kim Joice of Cobourg; her former husband, Don F. Hamilton (Anna) of Toronto; and her two step-children, Nigel and Caroline O'Reilly of Dublin. Kate was a supporter of St. Michael's Hospital, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Kate are asked to donate to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation in her name. At Kaye's request, there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com