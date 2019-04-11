McCLOSKEY, Kate Keiko (nee OYAMA) Kate Keiko McCloskey of Toronto, gently passed at Kensington Gardens on April 2, 2019. Born on May 28, 1915 in Cumberland, BC. Kate was the youngest daughter of Ukichi and Maki Oyama, who moved to Canada from Japan just before the turn of the century. She lived a long and rich life, full of adventures, smiles and laughs. She is survived by her 3 children: Punch, Jackie and Michael, her four granddaughters: Chloe, Kiyomi, Michlyn, Quinn, and great-grandson, Vasco. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto, from 1 p.m. until the time of Service in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Refreshments to follow.
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019