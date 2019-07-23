VLAHOS, KATERINA KAKOUROS Age 84, of Toronto, ON, peacefully passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Royal Victoria Hospital with her family by her side. Katerina was born in 1935 in the village of Limnes, Argos, Greece to Georgo and Ypapante Kakouros. Much loved and proud mother of her 3 daughters, Evagelia (Drew Bridekirk), Ypapante (George Bourganos) and Demetra (Richard Cascone). Cherished grandmother of Jon, Peter, Athan, Katia, Nicolas andJohnny. Adored sister of Marina Soukouli, Toula Bogles, Elleni Georgas and Yiannoula Tsourapi. Beloved by 22 nieces and nephews and cousins. Katerina immigrated to Canada in 1966 via Halifax, NS and resided in Toronto since 1966. She was a business entrepreneur for most of her working years. Katerina was a focused, hard working person who loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. Her hobbies were crocheting, gardening and cooking. She was a loyal and generous friend. The visitation is at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE (50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, 416-423-1000), on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Irene Chrisovalantou Greek Orthodox Church, 66 Gough Ave., Toronto. The burial will be at Pine Hills Cemetery. Directions and Online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019