Kateryna SUBCHAK
SUBCHAK, Kateryna Peacefully at Ivan Franko Home, Toronto, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Dearly beloved wife of the late Wolodymyr. Loving mother of Marie (Andrew) and Michael (Laurette), and the late Myron. Cherished Baba of Michael, Daniel (Lisa), Carina (Jared) and Justine and Great-Baba of Matthew, Chloe, Peyton and Ezra. Private family gathering. Live webcasts of Panahkyda on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and funeral on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church or Ivan Franko Home, would be appreciated. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
