MANN, KATHARINA EMMA (nee ROSENKRANZ, widowed MANN) February 1, 1932 – January 16, 2020 Passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 87. She will be sadly missed by family, relatives and friends in Canada, the United States and Germany. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard W. (Dick) Mann, P.D., her sister Elisabeth Kuster, her sister Helga Lamb and by her first husband Peter H.V. Geburt. Visitation will be at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (tel: 416 751-7890), on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 21 Leith Hill Rd., Toronto, at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Highland Memory Garden. Condolences may be left at pauloconnor.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020