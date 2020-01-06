|
GERMAN, KATHARINA "KATIE" February 7, 1933 - January 2, 2020 After a short illness, passed away peacefully with family at her side, on January 2, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital. She is survived by her children Richard and Hilda (John), her grandchildren Jennifer and Jaclyn (Jeff), her beloved companions Figment and Link and her great-grandson (her pride and joy) James. Predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Fidelis, who we also keep in our hearts. Visitation will take place R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 222 Ridley Ave., Toronto, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Katie's memory. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca. We love you Oma.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020