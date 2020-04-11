|
|
ALLEN, KATHERINE (KAY) (nee LeBARR) November 20, 1930 – April 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine (Kay) Allen (nee LeBarr), cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, at the age of 89. Born in Toronto in November of 1930 to Dan and Kathleen LeBarr. She was predeceased by her 3 younger brothers (Harold, Earl and Dan), her sisters-in-law, Bev and Gladys, and her grandson, Darrin. In her late teens she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Allen, through the CYO. Her Catholic faith was important to her. They married in September of 1953 and originally lived in Leaside, then Peterborough, raised their family mostly in Don Mills, a short stint in Vancouver before moving back to the GTA, to Markham and eventually to Burlington. Her family was her life and she was the "ultimate" mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always remain in our hearts. Kay will be lovingly remembered by the love of her life, her loving husband William (Bill), 5 children – Mary K. (Steve), Anne-Marie (Ed), Billy (Leah), Colleen and Cherilyn (Steve), 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with two on the way Along with Dad, Mom made many lifelong friends, including her bridge club girlfriends, many of who she kept in touch with up until the day of her passing. Her kind and generous spirit was loved by all who knew her. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Williamsburg (Retirement Residence), Oakville Hospital, and especially, Dr. Rana, for their support, kindness and compassion to both Mom and Dad. Mom we love you and will miss you forever. A Celebration of Life will be held once the current situation abates to allow such a gathering. In lieu of flowers and at the request of Kay, please consider donating to Sick Kids Hospital at: www.sickkidsfoundation. com/SickKids/Donations Please feel free to forward online condolences and memories to: www.smithsfh.com (Smith Funeral Home)
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020