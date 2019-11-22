COFFRIN, Katherine Ann (nee BURNETT) Born May 18, 1939 and passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Markham, Ontario in her 80th year. Loving Mom of Charles Coffrin (Leslie) and Daughter Kathleen Corbally (Sean). Loving Nana of Kaitlyn Corbally and Steven and Liam Coffrin. She will be missed by many family and friends near and far. The family takes comfort in knowing she is in a better place. We would like to thank the Markham Fire Dept. and the Markham EMS, along with the Doctors at MSH for their services.Friends will be received at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto (416-441-1580), on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Katherine's life will take place at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2019