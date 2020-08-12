BITTENBINDER, Katherine (Kay) (nee BERENZ) Peacefully passed away at Chartwell Aurora Long Term Care, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Kay Bittenbinder (nee Berenz) of R.R. #2, Newmarket, at 99 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of Rosemarie Von Baillou, Eric (Irene) Bittenbinder and Phil (Nancy) Bittenbinder. Proud Nana of Toshia (Mark) Fleischaker, Cara Kate (Ian) Lodoen and Michael Bittenbinder, Jennifer (Rob) Sharko and Amanda Bittenbinder. Cherished Great-Nana of Elizabeth and Madeline Fleischaker, Noah and Grace Lodoen and Jocelyn and Megan Sharko. Dear sister of late Chris (late Barbara) Berenz. Dear sister-in-law of late Rosa (late Jack) Lindner. Kay will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Private funeral service will be held at the Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford followed by an interment at Holy Martyrs Cemetery, Bradford. In Kay's memory, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, Newmarket. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com