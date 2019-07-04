DE LUCA, KATHERINE It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kathy on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of the late Anthony De Luca. Proud mother of Debra Neal, Christine De Luca (Dave) and Michael Anthony De Luca. Grandchildren Jason (Danielle), Michelle (Bradley), Marc (Sarah), Ryan (Anna), Matthew and Jessica as well as great-grandchildren Haylie and Gavin. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and family. Many thanks to niece Marilyn (Mario) for her support through this difficult time. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Etobicoke General Hospital for their thoughtfulness and generosity of spirit. Family and friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (W. of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, ON, on Thursday, July 4th at 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Roch's Parish, 2889 Islington Ave., Weston, ON, on July 5th at 10 a.m. Fellowship to follow in the church hall. A cremation and private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com Forever missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019