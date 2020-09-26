1/
KATHERINE (LORRAINE) DEMELIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEMELIS, KATHERINE (LORRAINE) Passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Lorraine was born in L'Amable, ON. She is survived by her children Greg Demelis (Danette) and Jennifer Plouffe (Jeff); grandchildren, Nikki, Ben, Jack, Dana and Jill; sister Donna Chamberlain of Bailieboro, ON; sister Joan Whyte-Elliott of Fenelon Falls and brother Paul Whyte of Bancroft. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. While living in Richmond Hill, ON, Lorraine, Gene, Greg and Jennifer, enjoyed countless weekends with family on Baptiste Lake as well as in L'Amable and Fenelon Falls. Lorraine and Gene moved to Bobcaygeon in 2001 and Lorraine spent her last five years in Fenelon Falls, ON. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Gene Demelis, born in Toronto, father Manley Whyte, born in Bessemer, ON and mother Helen (Green) Whyte, born in Maynooth, ON, as well as siblings Gerry Whyte, Gord Whyte, Wayne Whyte and Doreen Hickey. Cremation will take place and Lorraine will be laid to rest in St. Andrew's United Church Cemetery in L'Amable, ON. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. To leave condolences, share a story or a photo or make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or charity of your choice, please visit www.jardinefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jardine Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved