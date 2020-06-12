ALLEN, KATHERINE ELIZABETH On June 4, 2020, after living an extraordinarily full life, Katherine passed on. She had made her parents, Thomas and Murial (both predeceased) proud. She will be ever inspiring for her daughter Heather (Cory) and granddaughters, Aurora and Willow. She will be loved always by her sisters, Donna and Sandra (Kevin), as well as by her nephew Scott. She will be remembered fondly by family and friends, including her good friend and caregiver Diane. Her light will be felt for a long time to come. Celebration of Life will be announced after everyone can gather again. Memorial donations may be made to any animal welfare group.



