KATHERINE ELIZABETH ALLEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEN, KATHERINE ELIZABETH On June 4, 2020, after living an extraordinarily full life, Katherine passed on. She had made her parents, Thomas and Murial (both predeceased) proud. She will be ever inspiring for her daughter Heather (Cory) and granddaughters, Aurora and Willow. She will be loved always by her sisters, Donna and Sandra (Kevin), as well as by her nephew Scott. She will be remembered fondly by family and friends, including her good friend and caregiver Diane. Her light will be felt for a long time to come. Celebration of Life will be announced after everyone can gather again. Memorial donations may be made to any animal welfare group.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved