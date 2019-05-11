Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE "KAY" FINLAY. View Sign Obituary

FINLAY, KATHERINE "KAY" (nee HIPKISS) On May 10, 2019, Katherine passed away peacefully, with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by her children Judy and Leigh and by her partner of 25 years, Jack Follows. Katherine was predeceased by her late husband Robert "Bob" Finlay (1987) to whom she was married for 39 years. She was also predeceased by her son Paul (2006). Katherine was born May 11, 1930 to William Clarence and Helen Hipkiss. She was predeceased by her sister and brothers, Marian Carter, William Houston and Robert Hunter. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Sarah Jane and Tirsa Finlay, Marland Thompson (Amanda) and Jeremiah Mucha (Kristin). She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Kaila and Brandon Thompson, Zacchari, Ciara and Kaysha Emmanuel and Kerian and Lillianna Mucha. Katherine considered her home to be Richmond Hill, where she lived for over five decades. For many of those years she worked in accounting with the York Center for Children Youth and Families and Bowden Lumber. Katherine was always a step ahead of her time. She never hesitated to say what was on her mind and she was revered for that by all. At 14 years of age, she challenged school authorities and took carpentry in high school which at that time was intended for boys only. She could swing a hammer as easily as she could thread a needle. She restored antiques, rebuilding and re-upholstering numerous pieces that were showpieces in her home. She was known for her creativity and attention to style. She often made her own clothes. She even turned her hand to millinery, making fancy hats that were trendy at the time. In her later years, Katherine painted landscapes and florals. She took pleasure in sending her annual "Christmas Card by Katherine" to her friends and family. Katherine was blessed with two very special spouses in her life who cherished her dearly. "Kay and Bob" loved to entertain. The house was often full of guests, all enjoying Katherine's wonderful cooking. For many years, they enjoyed cottage life in the Haliburton Highlands. Although she didn't swim, she took great pleasure in being by the water, or crossing the frozen lake at high speed on her snowmobile. Katherine and Jack's life together included a great deal of travel. When asked to name favorite destinations, Portugal, Spain and Newfoundland came to mind. They wintered in Florida. Katherine was the heart of family gatherings throughout her life and she shaped the culture of the family. Katherine will be missed by many special friends and colleagues for her wit and lively humor. She touched and enriched many lives. Katherine, you are merely out of sight but with us always. We would like to thank Dr. Janet Morse, Thornhill Medical Centre, for her thoughtful and respectful care of our mother over many years.

