HARTBURN, Katherine (nee FLYNN) Peacefully, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Trillium Health Centre - Mississauga, at the age of 60. Loving daughter of Helen and the late Mark. Beloved wife of the late Derek. Dear sister of Mark, Patrick, Walter and Paul and much-loved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019