LEE, Katherine November 29, 1927 – April 11, 2020 Katherine Lee, born in Yugoslavia, arrived in Halifax with her parents Jacob and Frances Hummel on Canada's Birthday 1928. She was seven months old. After a brief stay on a farm outside Regina, the family settled in Toronto. There she met her husband Henry Lee, a sailor home from the war. In February 1949, the entire family moved to Whitchurch-Stouffville to their farm on the Ninth Line, south of Musselmans Lake. It was there on April 11, 2020 Katherine (Kay) passed away peacefully and was interred at Churchhill Cemetery with a private Ceremony. During Katherine's life she saw her younger sisters marry local boys and raise their own families: Anny (Norman Lehman of Stouffville) and Frances (Bill Mulholland of Ballantrae). While looking after her parents and own family, she found time to help less fortunate people in town. Her extensive generosity was kept private. In the fifties, when women did not generally drive, she drove the Stouffville taxi and did volunteer driving for the Children's Aid Society. Her vocation was in Accounting/Stenography but was most appreciated for her excellent and large dinners for family and many visitors. Katherine will be mostly remembered for her love of animals. At age 80, she was honoured by the Toronto Humane Society for "Longest in Action" volunteer. She helped at "Adopt A Dog, Save A Life" in placing hundreds of abandoned dogs. She looked after countless animals from horses to pet mice at her country home. Katherine's 92 and 1/2 years will be celebrated at a date to be announced. She is survived by her son Alan and partner Norbert, her daughters Susan and her late husband Paul, Julie Anne and her granddaughter Samantha. Her sister Frances Mulholland, her extended family Anne Marie Roy and Samantha Clark plus many nieces and nephews. "Life will not be the same without her but will live on because of her".



