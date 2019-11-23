Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Church of St. Luke Lutheran 3200 Bayview Avenue North York , ON Service 11:00 AM Church of St. Luke Lutheran 3200 Bayview Avenue North York , ON Obituary

D'ALOISIO, Katherine "Kay" Magdaline (nee LISCHKA) January 21, 1927 November 20, 2019 With her husband of more than fifty years by her side, Kay peacefully passed away on November 20, 2019. Kay survived her five brothers and three sisters. She will be greatly missed by her husband, many wonderful nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Kay spent the first nineteen years on the farm in Steelman, Saskatchewan and eventually moved to Toronto and worked as an RNA at Scarborough General Hospital for more than thirty years. Kay enjoyed travel, gardening and playing cards with family and friends. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Wexford Retirement/Nursing home who provided Kay with wonderful loving care. Visitation will take place Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario, 416-221-1159. Service will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of St. Luke Lutheran, 3200 Bayview Avenue, North York. There will be visitation 1 hour prior to the service from 10–11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at



