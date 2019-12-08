Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE MARY CORNER. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

CORNER, KATHERINE MARY September 9, 1927 - December 5, 2019 Kay Corner passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, in North York General Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Toronto, ON, to Rita and Sandy Heffernan. Kay was the beloved wife of the late Walter Corner, husband of 44 years. Together in their marriage, they had four children, Paul, Stephen (Joni), John (Linda) and Mary (Tony). Kay was a devoted Nana to Michelle (Jeff), Nicole (Mike), Ashley (Lee), Anthony (Rachel), Mitchell (Julia), Timothy, Michael, Chelsey (Jake) and Jessica (Stephen). She was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren, Breanne, Ava, Lincoln and Nolan. Survived by her sister Anne Montgomery (John) and their loving 6 children, sister-in-law Kay Derby (Mike) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and son Paul. Kay had a zest for life and lived hers to the fullest. She was strong-willed, caring, honest and independent until her last days. Kay was an avid sports fan, founding parishioner of St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church, celebrated member of the Catholic Women's League and a social butterfly with all those she met. Visitation will be held at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the and the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences can be left at

