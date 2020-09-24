KATHERINE McDERMOTT

KATHERINE JOY McDERMOTT On Monday, September 21, 2020 Katherine "Joy" McDermott, age 92, passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Hospital Oshawa. Born in Detroit, Michigan on January 26, 1928 to parents Frank and Kay (Mack) Flynn, Joy grew up in Birmingham, Michigan and St. Catharines, Ontario. Joy attended Manhattanville College in New York City and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She then went to the University of Toronto where she enrolled in a Masters program in history. At the University of Toronto, she was set up on a blind date with Robert (Bob) Charles McDermott (deceased). They were married on June 16, 1952 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Catharines. Their marriage thrived for just shy of 51 years, when Bob passed away (2003). Together they raised their four children in Oakville, Georgetown, Montreal, Mexico City and Toronto, eventually retiring to Kingston, Ontario to enjoy its boating haven. A devout Catholic and an avid (and sharp!) bridge player, Joy spent the last five years of her life in Ajax, Ontario. She was a strong and wise woman whose faith helped her cope through the many challenges she faced, particularly the loss of her beloved husband and, in the last few years of her life, the loss of her eyesight. Joy's wealth was found in the love, affection, advice and support that she so freely gave to her children and grandchildren. Her family greatly admired her strength and resolve to remain outwardly positive in the face of hardship. She is an example for us all to look up to and aspire to emulate. In addition to Bob, Joy was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Adams and her brother Mack Flynn. Joy was the devoted and much-loved mother to Ann (Rick), Nancy (David), Tony (Tanya) and Susan (Dave). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins on both the Flynn and McDermott sides of the family – all of whom she loved dearly. Cremation has taken place. A Catholic Funeral Mass will take place at a later date in Kingston, Ontario at St. Joseph's Church.

