MILLS, KATHERINE On Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Catharines General Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Marjorie Mills, Toronto. Cousin of Pamela and Dennis Gilmore, Niagara Falls. Loving friend of Karen and Douglas Emrick and family, St. Catharines. Doug, thank you for all your help and kindness over the years. You certainly were in every respect, my adopted son and I love you very much. Longtime friend of Barbara Brass, Scarborough, ON. Loving friend and companion of the late Thomas F. Davis, St. Catharines. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society or the Ontario SPCA, Newmarket, ON, would be appreciated. Katherine's love and concern was for animals. Online condolences may be made at

424 Niagara Street

St. Catharines , ON L2M 4W3

