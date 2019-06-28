Peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her 97th year, at Humber River Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Dear mother of Russ (Sharon), Bob and the late Linda. Proud and devoted grandmother of Bill (Andrea), Laura (Mark) and Christopher and great-grandmother of Ben and Ryan. Predeceased by her brother George Bale. Loved aunt to Brenda, Beverley, Ted, Norman and the late Barbara. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral service in the chapel on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial at a later date. For those who wish donations may be made to the in memory of Katherine.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 28, 2019