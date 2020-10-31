McLEOD, KATHERINE ROSE Katherine Rose McLeod, age 27 - it is with shock and deep sadness that we share the news of her passing on October 16, 2020 at Scarborough Grace Hospital, Toronto. Katie is survived by her loving parents Ken McLeod (Bernie) and Debra Edwards (Dan), brothers Trevor (Shireen) and Colin (Chelsey). She is greatly missed by her sweetheart Andrew Harrison and best friend Jessica Wintergerst. Katie radiated empathy and positivity to all those around her. Memorial donations for a dedicated bench/ garden can be emailed to Debra at debrae@rogers.com or you may wish to consider the following: www.teamcatrescue.ca
www.yellowbrickhouse.org Katie is a hero! You can be too! Consider registering as an organ donor. https://beadonor.ca/campaign/debra-edwards