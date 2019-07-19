Katherine SHEWCHUK

Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON
L5B 1M8
(905)-279-7663
Obituary

SHEWCHUK, Katherine Passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Olga (the late David) and Sheila. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Dania and Alexandria. Katherine was predeceased by her son Walter. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of Q.E.W) on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Panachyda at 7 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at All Saints of Ukrainian Chapel on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr's Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 19, 2019
