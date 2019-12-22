SKLEPOWICH, Katherine (Kay) Suddenly on Thursday, December 19, 2019 after nearly 97 wonderful years. Born on January 7, 1923 and survived by her son Steve (Ann) of Seattle, WA. Will be remembered as Grandma, by her grandsons Michael and Matthew. Predeceased by her husband Andrew and her son, Don. Kay will be remembered for her long-standing commitment to St. Demetrius Parish community and volunteering for numerous causes. Thanks to the support from the Kipling Acres staff and her committed personal care providers. Family and friends will be received at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Panakhyda Monday 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be held at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Demetrius Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 22, 2019