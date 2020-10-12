STRYPE, KATHERINE (nee LEIGH) (Teacher at W.H. Day Elementary School, Bradford, for her entire career) It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Katherine Strype (nee Leigh) on October 1, 2020. A loving mother to Kevin and Sarah Strype, an amazing wife to retired Fire Captain, Glen Strype. Loving daughter to Robert and Jean Leigh; sister to Ken (Launa) and Doug (Carol); aunt to Nathan and Sophie. Cremation has taken place. The Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lupus Canada, a foundation that was near and dear to Katherine and her family. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com