FLOYD, KATHERYNE "KAY" FRANCES (nee BARRETT) Passed away on March 30, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 85. Cherished wife of the late James Arthur Floyd. Adored mother to Kathryn, late son Michael, and foster-son Roland. Beloved grandmother to Michelle (Alexander). Predeceased by her sisters Mae and Louise, she is fondly remembered by her brother Kenneth (Joan). Kay was a vivacious and compassionate spirit whose absence is deeply felt. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Glendale Funeral Home, and a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's memory to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020